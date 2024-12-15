Bruins claim forward Oliver Wahlstrom off waivers

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins claimed forward Oliver Wahlstrom off waivers on Saturday. The Maine native never lived up to the expectations of being a first-round pick with the New York Islanders, but the Bruins are hoping that a change of scenery will get him back to form and help their struggling offense.

Wahlstrom was drafted 11th overall by the Islanders in 2018, and made his NHL debut after just one season at Boston College. But the 24-year-old racked up only 36 goals and 35 assists over 210 career NHL games, and had just two goals and two assists through 27 games this season. Wahlstrom's best season came in 2021-22, when he scored 13 goals and had 11 assists over a career-high 73 games for New York.

A 6-foot-2, Wahlstrom has some good size to go with a great shot. Bruins interim head coach Joe Sacco is well aware of the winger's struggles, and hopes that he can realize his full potential in Boston.

"Just from knowing the player a bit, watching him the last few years — we've had a lot of games against the Islanders — and there's games where he's been in and out for them," Sacco said ahead of the team's 5-1 win in Vancouver on Saturday. "But the one thing that sticks to my mind is good shot. A guy that can probably score some goals and pretty good in the elbow or the bumper on the power play because of that right-handed shot that he has."

Sacco said that Wahlstrom could potentially play on Boston's third line with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederick, as well as the team's second power play unit, but didn't want to set anything in stone.

"I don't want to get ahead of myself here. But certainly I think when you pick up a player like that, you want to give him the best opportunity to succeed if and when he joins us," said Sacco.

Wahlstrom had an incredible highlight at TD Garden as a 9-year-old

Wahlstrom tallied three goals in 13 career games against the Bruins while with the Islanders, and he played at TD Garden as a member of the Eagles in college. But his most incredible highlight at the home of the Bruins came when he was a nine-year-old taking part in the Bruins' Mini 1-on-1 tournament at TD Garden.

In 2009, Wahlstrom participated in the penalty shot competition as a member of the Junior Pirates, and made Sportscenter with an incredible highlight goal.

15 years ago, a nine-year-old Oliver Wahlstrom went viral for doing this on TD Garden ice. 👀



He'll be playing on that same ice a lot more now after getting picked up by the Bruins today.



(🎥: @NHLBruins) pic.twitter.com/IaBZbk354g — NHL (@NHL) December 14, 2024

He'll now have plenty of chances to replicate that moment on the TD Garden ice as a member of the Bruins, though chances are he'll save that for pregame warmups.