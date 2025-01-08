The Boston Bruins will play the Lightning in an NHL outdoors game in Tampa

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins will play another outdoors game next season in a very interesting setting. Boston will take on the Lightning at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as part of the NHL's Stadium Series on Feb. 1, 2026, the league announced Wednesday.

Because nothing screams outdoor hockey like Tampa, Florida.

"The Bruins organization takes pride in being selected to participate in one of the National Hockey League's marquee events," Bruins President Cam Neely said in Wednesday's release. "All of us at the Bruins, as well as our passionate fanbase, are excited for what will be yet another incredible experience at Raymond James Stadium next February."

The announcement is extremely timely, as the Bruins will face the Lightning at Amelie Arena in Tampa on Thursday night.

Boston Bruins in outdoor games

Next season's outdoor tilt against the Lightning will be the sixth time the Bruins head outside, with Boston going 4-1 in their previous games out in nature.

The Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers in their first outdoor game, a 2-1 overtime thriller at Fenway Park in 2010. Marco Sturm ended it less than two minutes into overtime in front of 38,112 at the home of the Boston Red Sox.

That was the first of four Winter Classic appearances by the Bruins. The team also earned wins over the Chicago Blackhawks (4-2) at Notre Dame Stadium in 2019 in front of over 76,000 fans, and the Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1) at Fenway Park in 2023.

Boston's only outdoor loss came in the 2016 Winter Classic, a 5-1 drubbing by the Montreal Canadiens at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

In 2021, the Bruins beat the Flyers, 7-3, at Lake Tahoe.