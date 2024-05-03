Bruins fans, businesses ready for Game 7 against Maple Leafs

BOSTON - It's a battle between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Game 7 is Saturday night at the TD Garden and the winner moves on. We know who Boston will be cheering for but it's not just fans hoping for a win, business owners are too.

Chaos on Causeway is a guarantee for Game 7. The pressure is on for the Bruins to bring home a win.

"Game day you can't even move around, you definitely don't want to drive down here," said Bruins fan Alexa Mulori.

For Boston bars like Banners, business relies heavily on successful city sports teams. "Playoffs we get packed, all filled up," said Louis Ortiz, manager of Banners at TD Garden. "We have two different levels, we also have upstairs."

"Everybody that's local comes in and watches games on the big screen TV," Ortiz said. "You see the colors and everything."

"It's a lot of yellow. A lot of people wear legends. I've seen a lot of Swayman lately," said Banners supervisor Jason Santos.

With the game one day away, it's the calm before the storm as fans wait patiently for the puck drop.

"There's going to be people everywhere, the streets going to be closed, I hope," said Bruins fan Matt Piispanen. "It's rowdy. The game gets over, I can hear everybody from my place over there. I enjoy it. Especially when we win."

