Bruins release amazing drone video ahead of Sunday's centennial celebration

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins will celebrate 100 years of existence on Sunday, and released an amazing drone video to get fans fired up for the momentous occasion.

The Bruins played their first game as an NHL franchise on December 1, 1924, notching a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Maroons. On Sunday, 100 years later, the Bruins will host the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden as they celebrate the franchise's centennial.

The Bruins have a big ceremony planned before the puck drops at 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. On Sunday morning, the team released an amazing three-minute video of a drone flying through TD Garden to look back at 100 incredible years of Bruins history.

Bruins unveil awesome drone video for centennial celebration

The video is an absolute must-watch for Boston sports fans. Radio and television calls of some of the most important moments in the franchise's history provide the soundtrack as the drone flies through the Garden. Bruins legends Willie O'Ree, Johnny Bucyk, Terry O'Reilly, Bobby Orr, Cam Neely, Ray Bourque, Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, and Brad Marchand -- and a few others -- make an appearance in the video as their highlights ring out in the background.

The video ends with former Bruins captains Chara and Bergeron admiring the 2011 Stanley Cup trophy they brought to Boston.

Soaring through a century of history. pic.twitter.com/bxXGDhK94g — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 1, 2024

Patriots rock Bruins centennial gear

The New England Patriots are playing in Foxboro on Sunday, but Pats players honored the Bruins as they made their way into Gillette Stadium for their Week 13 tilt against the Indianapolis Colts.

Rookie quarterback Drake Maye was rocking a David Pastrnak Bruins centennial sweater as he entered the stadium, while captain David Andrews was sporting Brad Marchand's sweater.

It's nice to see the cross-town support from the local sports teams.

Bruins unveil new centennial statue outside TD Garden

There's now a big, intimidating statue of a bear outside of the TD Garden, which was unveiled Saturday as the franchise kicked off its big centennial bash. Several greats of Bruins history were in attendance for the ceremony.

The statue was unveiled in Portal Park, located just outside TD Garden. The bear stands six feet tall, is 10 feet long, and weighs in at 3,500 pounds.

A lasting Centennial symbol unveiled 🐻 pic.twitter.com/q7KnTSAlNu — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 30, 2024

"Today, as we unveil this new Bear statue in celebration of the Boston Bruins' first 100 years, we mark not just a milestone in our team's history, but a symbol of the enduring spirit of this franchise and its fans," Boston Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs said at the ceremony. "We are proud that this statue will greet generations of hockey fans, players and all who pass by, reminding them of the rich legacy we have built together and the exciting future that lies ahead."