Hurricanes eliminate Bruins in first round, beating Boston 3-2 in Game 7

RALEIGH, N.C. (CBS) -- The Bruins played well at home throughout their first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes, but they could never find an answer in Raleigh. And now, their season has come to an end.

The Hurricanes defeated Boston 3-2 in Game 7 of their first-round matchup Saturday at PNC Arena. The B's, despite winning all three of their games at TD Garden during the best-of-seven series, fall in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2017.

The Canes took the early lead with under 1:30 left in the first period. Teuvo Teravainen scored right in front of the crease to put Carolina ahead 1-0.

https://twitter.com/Canes/status/1525587606167224320

Carolina upped their lead to 2-0 after a goal from Max Domi a little over three minutes into the second period, but the Bruins were able to answer right back less than two minutes later.

Patrice Bergeron's centering feed towards the slot was redirected by Charlie McAvoy to Jake DeBrusk, who put it into the net to cut the deficit to 2-1.

https://twitter.com/ConorRyan_93/status/1525593795672293377

But around the 10-minute mark of the second period, the Canes went back up by two goals after another goal from Domi.

https://twitter.com/Canes/status/1525597446499405826

With an empty net, David Pastrnak scored a goal with under 30 seconds left in the third period to make it a 3-2 contest, but the Canes hung on to win it.

Boston now falls to 15-14 all-time in Game 7s.