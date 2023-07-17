Bruins sign three players to two-way contracts

BOSTON -- While the Bruins wait on some bigger offseason matters (mainly, the future of Patrice Bergeron and restricted free agents Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic) to come to a resolution, Don Sweeney remains hard at work tinkering with the back end of the roster. On Monday, he signed three players to two-way contracts.

Those players are defensemen Alec Regula and Reilly Walsh, and goaltender Michael DiPietro, all of whom received one-year, two-way contracts with an NHL cap hit of $775,000 on Monday.

Regula was acquired from the Blackhawks in last month's Taylor Hall trade, and will likely begin his Bruins career in Providence. The 22-year-old played in 22 NHL games over his three years with the Blackhawks, including four games last season. In 51 games for AHL Rockford last season, Regula tallied five goals and 16 assists while also racking up 69 penalty minutes. Through 108 career AHL games with the IceHogs, Regula scored 12 goals and dished out 39 assists for 51 points.

At the NHL level, Regula has one goal and 16 penalty minutes over his 22 appearances.

Like Regula, Walsh is likely heading to Providence as well. A Framingham native who played three seasons at Harvard, Walsh is coming off a strong season for AHL Utica where he tallied nine goals and 32 assists over 71 games. He appeared in 174 games at the AHL level for the Comets, recording 99 points off 23 goals and 76 assists.

Wash, 24, made his NHL debut with the New Jersey Devils during the 2021-22 season, dishing out an assist against the Ottawa Senators. That is the only NHL game that he's appeared in since being drafted by the Devils in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Rounding out Monday's transactions is the netminder DiPietro, who recorded a win in his only appearance for Providence during the 2022-23 season. He spent most of last season playing for Maine in the ECHL, compiling a 19-9-0 record with a 2.61 goals against average and .918 save percentage over 29 games.

With DiPietro signed -- and assuming Swayman remains with the team -- the Bruins now have five goalies under NHL contracts for next season. DiPietro will battle it out with Brandon Bussi and Kyle Keyser for playing time in Providence.

A third-round pick of the Vancouver Canucks in 2017, Dipietro owns a 40-25-6 record and .906 save percentage over 75 career AHL games.