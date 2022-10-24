Canadian man arrested for alleged bomb threats targeting multiple Boston hospitals, landmarks

BOSTON - A Canadian man is accused of making bomb threats against Boston hospitals and other major landmarks in the city.

Boston police said Monday that an investigation led to the arrest of 42-year-old Joshua Kimble in Peterborough, Ontario. He was arrested on September 26 and is awaiting trial in Canada.

The first series of bomb threats were made online on September 9 against Boston Children's Hospital, police said.

"Over the next four days, several more bomb threats were transmitted and received at the Prudential Center, the Orpheum Theater, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the Boston Public Library," police said in a statement. "All of these threats shared similar details and appeared to have originated in Canada based on the findings of Boston Police Department Investigators."

Police did not reveal what those bomb threat details were. Last month, the FBI arrested a Westfield woman for a "hoax bomb threat" against Boston Children's Hospital.

The hospital said staff members have been inundated with threats because of what they call "misinformation" about their treatment of transgender patients. FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta said at the time the hospital has received dozens of harassing phone calls, emails, individual death threats and threats of mass casualty attacks.

Kimble's arrest came after an investigation involving the FBI, Boston police said. He is facing 12 counts of public mischief and false information charges.