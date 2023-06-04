Police vs. Fire basketball game raises money for brain cancer research

BOSTON - First responders are putting their rivalry on the line for the Battle of the Badges tournament today.

Boston police officers and firefighters are competing in a friendly game of basketball… for a good cause.

They're playing for the organization "A Shot for Life" to raise money for brain cancer research.

WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan will be in stands at Boston College High School in Dorchester for the tip-off at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The real winner won't be the first responders, but 7-year-old Royal, who will be scoring the first two points of the game.

The full story will be on WBZ-TV at 11 p.m.