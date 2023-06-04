Watch CBS News
Local News

Police vs. Fire basketball game raises money for brain cancer research

By Tiffany Chan

/ CBS Boston

Police vs. Fire basketball game raises money for brain cancer research
Police vs. Fire basketball game raises money for brain cancer research 00:49

BOSTON - First responders are putting their rivalry on the line for the Battle of the Badges tournament today.

Boston police officers and firefighters are competing in a friendly game of basketball… for a good cause.

They're playing for the organization "A Shot for Life" to raise money for brain cancer research. 

WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan will be in stands at Boston College High School in Dorchester for the tip-off at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The real winner won't be the first responders,  but 7-year-old Royal, who will be scoring the first two points of the game. 

The full story will be on WBZ-TV at 11 p.m.

Tiffany Chan
Chan-2022.jpg

Tiffany Chan is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on June 4, 2023 / 9:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.