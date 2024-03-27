Boston businesses ready to welcome March Madness fans

BOSTON - Welcoming March Madness to town is a layup for Boston businesses.

"We've been looking forward to this for two years since they announced it," said Tony Costa of The Greatest Bar. "Here it is one night away!"

According to Vivid Seats, the Men's East Regional is the hottest Sweet Sixteen ticket this season. The average ticket price is going for $339, and fans don't want to miss it - traveling an average of 351 miles to watch here in Boston.

"This is one of the best events of the year because nobody is from the area. It's fun talking to people asking them where to go, where to eat," Costa said. "You can capture someone next time they're in town and tell their friends look around us, we're The Greatest Bar!"

The Greatest Bar has already presold some 500 tickets to UConn fans coming to cheer on the Huskies in a rematch of last year's national final against San Diego State Thursday. One street over, Hurricane's will host Illinois fans, for the second Sweet Sixteen game against Iowa State.

"College basketball, the fans are so crazy and passionate. It's good to see a lot of different rituals and chants and everything like that. We've seen a lot of that over the past week but we're going to see a lot more of it this weekend," said Nolan Hamilton at Hurricane's.

North End restaurants closed for two hours

But the North End will be noticeably quiet, at least no place for a late lunch. More than 20 restaurants there will close from 3-5 Thursday afternoon, losing out on business in their ongoing pursuit of outdoor dining.

"Those are the 21 restaurants that are on the lawsuit. Hopefully everybody in the neighborhood will join us. We want to hear all arguments. We're not looking for an argument, we're looking for a discussion. We want to hear people's views," said Carla Gomes, who owns Antico Forno.

Those restaurants have invited Mayor Wu and other city and state leaders to the discussion, at St Joseph's Hall on Prince St.