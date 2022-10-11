Boston bargain hunter Julia Belkin offers early holiday shopping advice

BOSTON -- Large retailers are starting the holiday sales early this year. Boston bargain hunter Julia Belkin has gone viral on Instagram and TikTok as she shares tips and tricks on how to get the best deals.

"Around the holiday season and gearing up to it, electronics are always going to be one of the hot-button items. So we're going to see great discounts on TVs during the Prime early access sale up to 80% off, we're going to see up to 40% off select laptops, great discounts on that kind of electronic stuff for the house," Belkin said when she joined the Morning Mix.

Tuesday is the second Amazon Prime Early Access sale day.

"This is a really good time to get ahead of Christmas, the holidays. We're going to see up to 50% off select Hasbro, Lego, and Barbie toys," Belkin said. "We're also going to see some deals on coffee makers, like Kuerigs and they're going to be up to 45 or 50% off so this is a really good time to get in on that as well."

Target and Walmart going to hold similar early sales, according to Belkin.

"Target is doing for the first time ever these weekly deals, which are really cool, so every week they're going to be having different Black Friday specials and they're going to be having daily deals on top of that, so 24 hour only deals on tons of different items," she explained.

"Walmart also started last week, running through the holiday rollbacks, so we're seeing insane prices on really good, big-ticket items this year, really expensive vacuums, mattresses household items, even furniture and things like that."

But what is Belkin's number one piece of advice? Don't get caught up in the sales.

"Make a list of the items that you're looking for and really keep an eye on the flyers every week and what's launching to make sure that you're really not just wasting your money on items because they're on sale but actually getting what you're looking for and what you need," she said.