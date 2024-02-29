Boston bank robbery suspect with "red smoke" coming from sweatshirt captured by bystander

BOSTON - A man who noticed a woman running down the street with red smoke coming out of her sweatshirt is being praised by Boston Police for stopping a bank robber.

Officers were called to the Rockland Trust on Southampton Street in South Boston late Wednesday morning after an alarm went off.

Police said a woman, later identified as 38-year-old Miriam Dealmeida of Boston, had just robbed the bank and ran away. As they were searching for her, police said a man flagged them down because he was holding a woman who matched a description of the robber.

"The bystander recounted that while traveling down Boston St toward Andrew Station, he noticed the suspect running from the bank parking lot with red smoke emitting from her hooded sweatshirt pocket," police said in a statement. The smoke was apparently from a red dye pack hidden with the stolen cash.

"Pursuing her down Dorchester Ave and onto Father Songin Way, the bystander apprehended the suspect and alerted a nearby Sergeant," police said.

Dealmeida was arrested and charged with unarmed bank robbery. She will be arraigned Thursday in South Boston District Court.

The Rockland Trust on Southampton Street in South Boston was closed February 28, 2024 after a robbery there. CBS Boston

Police said they expect more charges because Dealmeida is also linked to a separate bank robbery earlier on Wednesday morning on Kneeland Street in Chinatown. Investigators have not released any information yet about that robbery.