Boston Ballet performance inspired by iconic Rolling Stones hits

BOSTON – You won't necessarily see moves like Jagger, but the legendary group's former creative movement director worked with Boston Ballet to create DEVIL'S/eye, an exciting Rolling Stones inspired piece to open the season.

The dancers know ballet probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind when you think about the Stones and their music.

But this piece takes classics like "Paint It Black" and "Jumpin' Jack Flash" and gives them a ballet twist.

Choreographer Stephen Galloway told WBZ-TV the Rolling Stones have a long relationship with Boston, with Mick Jagger even working out with the dancers in the past.

"It's the first time in the galactic universe that the Rolling Stones have ever allowed their music to be choreographed," Galloway said.

Soloist Chisako Oga said, the entire creative process was collaborative, and that has the dancers really invested in the piece.

The audience appreciates it as well, cheering the moment they hear the first familiar notes.

"We really feel like rock stars when we can hear the audience like that," principal dancer Paul Craig said.

The company is thrilled for the chance to flip audience expectations about what ballet can be.

"My Obsession," featuring Devil's/EYE is at the Citizen's Bank Opera House in Boston through October 16.