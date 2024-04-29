Iconic Boston Ballet dancer steps away from company after 2 decades to teach at Berklee

John Lam steps away from Boston Ballet after 2 decades to teach at Berklee

BOSTON - If you've been to Boston Ballet over the past two decades, chances are you've seen John Lam on stage. But after 20 years with the company, the principal dancer is stepping away and looking to the future.

"I can't say that I'm a classical dancer, or a contemporary dancer, or a modern dancer. I'm an artist," says John Lam.

Year after year, he's given his all to that art, immersing himself in choreography and character.

Lam grew up in central California and started ballet at age four.

He met Mikko Nissinen, who had just become artistic director at Marin Ballet.

Lam says Nissinen was his first male role model, and when Nissinen came to Boston in 2002, he offered Lam a position with the company.

"It's been a wild ride and it's been great to see him grow and mature and get more versatile," Nissinen told WBZ.

Inspiring his kids through hard work

Lam has made Boston his home, meeting his husband and having two sons.

Right now, 10-year-old Giovanni and 8-year-old Santino have a passion for soccer, but they're also learning lessons by watching their father at the ballet.

"I think when they see me dance, and they see how disciplined and how committed I am in my craft. I told them you can be committed to anything as long as you love it," Lam says.

Dance can be hard on the body, but Lam told us the tough times provided perspective.

"Unfortunately, I have gone through injuries. But those injuries have also helped me gain insight in my own body, and in my own understanding that dance is not everything. This is the time for me to blossom into chapter two."

Preparing for his final performance

In the fall, Lam will become an associate professor at Boston Conservatory at Berklee.

"Our children, our kids, our college students are our future. And I love teaching and I love empowering other people," he says.

He's also developing a non-profit dance company and writing a memoir, all while preparing for his final performance.

"My whole family's coming here. It's kind of crazy because my parents have never seen me dance on a professional stage. So that experience in itself will be emotional, just so that they see their son who made a life here for 20 years and see me take my last bow."

John Lam performs in "Carmen" at the Citizen's Opera House through May 5.

His farewell performance will come in "Spring Experience," which runs from May 9 through the 19.