'Dance is for everybody': Boston Ballet program helps dancers of all abilities thrive

BOSTON - It looks like any other dance class, but Boston Ballet's Adaptive Dance Program helps dancers of all abilities thrive.

The classes for children with disabilities started more than two decades ago, and for the first time, they will be offered year-round.

Jillian Cotell has been attending the classes since she was a child. The 23-year-old, who has autism, tells us, "It really has been a joyous experience to be part of a community where other disabled kids like myself can dance."

She's spent the past few years as a teacher's assistant and this year, is an apprentice. "I can help other kids correct themselves being at the barre or encourage them to try movements across the floor," she said.

The head of the Boston Ballet School's children's curriculum, Luciano Aimar, thinks it's extremely rewarding to work with these dancers, ages two through 22.

"To find a way to help to nurture the child to get to the point then he is able to perform a particular step? that is my, it's not my challenge, it's my pleasure," Aimar said.

"There is this concept in ballet that dance is just for the one that have the perfect foot, the perfect leg," Aimar said. "Instead as a teacher, I want to change that mindset. It's not. Dance is for everybody."