More than 600 get COVID vaccine at Boston's Back to School event

ROXBURY - The line leading into Whites Stadium in Roxbury went further than the eye could see, but folks weren't here to watch a football game. They came to get vaccinated.

The Be Healthy Back to School Vaccination Event, sponsored by the City of Boston and the Boston Public Health Commission, took place on Saturday with an impressive turnout.

"You know we really want to get kids who are unvaccinated vaccinated because, you know, we want them to be safe in school," Boston Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Bisola Ojikut said. The event consists of all COVID-19 vaccines. Those who got it also walked away with a $75 visa gift card.

There were games, prizes and back-to-school supplies and backpacks. Dorothy Stringer came with her entire family and walked away with a little extra support. "I am very proud. I got the whole family done," she smiled. Stringer got $100 for being the 50th person in line.

Her 14-year-old son Elijah Crosby says the gift cards will go towards groceries. "It helps a lot, especially now that inflation's happening and taxes and stuff," Crosby said. "Seventy-five - it's still, it's still money, right? At the end of the day, it still can help."

Health officials say the event was important to make the vaccine more accessible and especially for parents with young children.

"When you start to look at the younger age groups - that's where we have a lot of issues and concerns. In the 5 to 11 age group, under 50% are fully vaccinated," Dr. Ojikut said.

More than 600 people were vaccinated at the event.