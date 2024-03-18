Boston Arts Academy lets students tap into their creative side

BOSTON – At Boston Arts Academy, students are able to tap into their creative side.

Countless students wish to be involved with a high school that focuses on the arts. That's why so many view the Boston Arts Academy as a dream come true.

"We have over 60 shows and events and master classes with guest artists who come in to work with our students," interim head of school Tyrone Sutton said.

The Boston Arts Academy needs more "art" funding than average public schools

"Right now the Boston Public Schools funds close to about 70% of what we need to operate what we do and the foundation supplies the other 30%," Sutton said.

The Boston Arts Academy Foundation is made up of individuals who are in support of the school. They bridge the gap with funds for supplies and fees for guests.

"Everyone really does work together to ultimately ensure that we are helping the students live the lives that they imagined," senior director of marketing and corporate relations Valerie Becker-Nogueira said.

The academy has shaped the futures of students and kept them driven.

"It was very influential going to an art school because you were surrounded by artists, You are surrounded by people that want to do the same thing as you," graduate Yuder Mezerene said.

Senior Mecca Williams talked about how important it is to work hard at the school.

"Be on top of your work, be on top of your music theory, stay on top of your vocal exercises. Don't let this go to waste because it goes by quick," she said.