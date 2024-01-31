Feeling sluggish with the lack of sunshine in the Boston area? You're not alone

How to treat the winter blues due to a lack of sun in the Boston area

How to treat the winter blues due to a lack of sun in the Boston area

BOSTON - In the past nine days, there's been less than two hours of sunshine in the Boston area. Many people are feeling the effects and doctors said there are ways to cope with the winter blues.

Noah Kahan, one of the most popular musicians in the country and a Massachusetts native, prides himself on surviving New England weather while blaming it for his moods and he's not the only one.

"I've been to five of his concerts now. Loving the New England weather, you're loving his songs too, it's a little sad and depressing here," said Jackie Balch, a native New Englander toughing it out in the winter months. "I wish it wasn't always this cloudy out. This isn't super motivating weather to be outdoors."

According to experts at Mass General Brigham, 5% of people experience seasonal depression.

"It's very common, we see it a lot. It usually lasts about four to five months of the year," said Alexandra Gold, a clinical psychologist at Mass General Brigham and Harvard Medical School. "People do experience low mood in the winter months. There's less sunlight, the days are shorter, temperatures are colder."

So, what are some solutions to help with weather woes? Gold suggests several solutions, including light therapy.

"This is essentially a therapy lamp and it gives them a dose of light that mimics natural light from outdoors. It can be really helpful for relieving depression," said Gold.

Gold also suggests exercise and keeping with a regular routine.

"Going out and still seeing friends even if you don't want to," said Gold.

Keeping a regular sleep schedule is also important.

"Our internal biological clocks are really sensitive to changes in that sleep schedule and it has an effect on mood," said Gold.

Many people who live in northern climates can be deficient in Vitamin D due to lack of sunlight, potentially causing heart problems of brittle bones. Doctors often recommend supplements.

"Do speak with a healthcare provider if you feel like these symptoms are ongoing because these are treatable symptoms," said Gold.