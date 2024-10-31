Boston installs new Archbishop Richard Henning to succeed Cardinal Sean O'Malley

BOSTON - The Archdiocese of Boston installed its seventh archbishop Thursday, as Richard Henning succeeded Cardinal Sean O'Malley.

Replacing Cardinal O'Malley

Archbishop Henning was installed during a special Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. He is replacing O'Malley, who is retiring after more than 20 years as archbishop. He was joined at the installation by 1,400 guests, including more than 50 bishops and nearly 500 priests.

Henning said some of his priorities in his new role include Catholic education and college campus engagement. He spoke about what it means to follow in O'Malley's footsteps.

"I think his legacy is remarkable, I know that that will be true for generations to come," said Henning. "I'm not sure they make them like him anymore, his linguistic ability, his pastoral charity, his pastoral wisdom, so I stand in awe of that legacy. I have no illusions that I will replace him, I will do my best to follow him."

Who is Archbishop Henning?

Henning, who grew up in New York, was ordained a priest in 1992. Pope Francis appointed him Coadjutor Bishop of Providence in November 2022. In May 2023, he succeeded Thomas Tobin as the Bishop of Providence. A little more than a year later, he's heading to Boston.

"Originally, it was just shock. But I had a little time to do some praying and to think a lot about it and I've really loved my time in Rhode Island, so that makes it a little bit of a mixed feeling today, but I'm excited for this new ministry," he told reporters when he first announced as O'Malley's successor.