"A little overwhelming" What you need to know before moving into Boston

BOSTON - We are in the thick of the busiest moving weekend in Boston. Allston Christmas was Thursday, the unofficial holiday where tenants, who are moving out, leave furniture and unwanted belongings on the street for anyone to take.

Friday is the day thousands of people will move into their new apartments.

One U-Haul location said the have 600 trucks scheduled to come in and out of their location within the next few days. Here are some things that you should know if you are moving from September 1 through September 4.

"It's a little overwhelming for sure there are some really big ones and I'm like how do people have this much stuff," said student Hannah Riepenhoff, who is excited to move into the city for the first time. "It didn't take us that long to load it so I'm sure we can get it in less than an hour."

"Busy. Busy. All day yesterday loading. All day today unloading. We have a crew coming soon so that should help," said Mike Donnelly, who is moving his daughter into school on Friday.

For new movers, do not drive your rental truck on Storrow Drive. There are signs everywhere discouraging trucks from entering because of overpasses as low as 10 feet, where a moving truck could get dangerously stuck otherwise known as "storrowing."

There are also temporary parking restrictions in neighborhoods with high student populations through Monday, including Roxbury, Fenway, Allston and Mission Hill.

"It's pretty hectic. It's funny. I'm just glad I got a spot," said Donnelly.

"Any advice you have for people moving in?" WBZ's Katrina Kincade asked Donnelly.

"Get here early," he said with a laugh.

September 1 through September 4 is also the busiest time of year for Boston's trash removal department. They have removed more than 38 tons of excess trash and around 1700 mattresses since last weekend.

To schedule an appointment to get your mattress removed, or if you have any issues with you're apartment or renters rights contact Boston 311. Or look for a city inspectors who will be walking around busy moving areas this weekend.