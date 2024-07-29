Boston could get 264 new liquor licenses if bill passes

BOSTON - Liquor licenses are some one of the largest hurdles for restaurant owners to clear. Data out of Boston shows a deep racial disparity between those who have them.

It's been described as an antiquated system. The state controls the number of liquor licenses granted to Boston businesses and due to a secondary market, they can often be resold for more than $500,000.

Right now, there are roughly 1,400 liquor licenses in Boston and according to State Senator Liz Miranda, 2% belong to businesses owners of color.

On Monday, the Massachusetts Senate agreed on a bill that would bring reform to the current system. If it passes, the bill would grant an additional 264 liquor licenses that would be phased in by zip code over several years. The free licenses would need to be applied for and some will be deemed as non-transferable, under the current bill.

"Disparities send a clear message"

Boston City Councilor Brian Worrell has been working with the state on this for over a year. "We already know the amount of money it takes to start a business, especially a restaurant," Worrell said. "So, $600,000 is a burden to restaurant owners, especially those who are Black and Brown."

Worrell said Mattapan has six liquor licenses and Blue Hill Avenue, a main thoroughfare in the city, has just six on its route.

"So, when you compare that to other neighborhoods that have 80 like the Back Bay, the disparities send a clear message," Worrell said.

Boost for business, neighborhoods

Andre Williams has owned and operated his Cool Shade restaurant in Dorchester for two years. He has been trying to get a liquor license since before the doors even opened.

"Liquor licenses are expensive so a lot of people can't' afford it," said Williams. "Maybe it's the community that we are in. If we had a liquor license it would revitalize our neighborhood. It would also boost business for local restaurants here in Boston."

The House has its own version of this bill. The two chambers are set to come together to discuss in a committee meeting scheduled for later this week.