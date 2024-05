Learning the art of bonsai with Bonsai Bar

Learning the art of bonsai with Bonsai Bar

Learning the art of bonsai with Bonsai Bar

What do you get when you combine beer and bonsai? Rachel Holt talks to the founder of Bonsai Bar for a crash course in the art of bonsai, and learns what makes these tiny trees, and the obsessions surrounding them, so captivating. She also gets to design her own bonsai tree.