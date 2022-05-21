Fake bomb threat called into Hyannis restaurant, suspect later arrested

HYANNIS -- A man was arrested after calling in a fake bomb threat to a restaurant in Hyannis.

Barnstable Police say 29-year-old Eduardo Filho of Oaks Bluff left a travel bag at Fogo Brazilian Barbeque on Friday night. He then called the restaurant to say that anyone who touched the bag would make it explode.

The restaurant was evacuated by police. The State Police Bomb Squad checked out the package and found there were no explosive materials or devices in it.

Pilho was found by police on Martha's Vineyard and was later taken into custody.

He is being charged with making a terrorist threat and use of a hoax device.

He is being held on $25,000 bail and will be arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Monday.