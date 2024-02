Military projectile shuts down parkway in Medford, determined to be not active

MEDFORD - A large military projectile was found near the Condon Shell in Medford on Saturday.

The explosive seen by the parkway. Massachusetts State Police

The device shut down Mystic Valley Parkway while the bomb squad removed the device.

State Police said that luckily the device was not active.