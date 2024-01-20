Watch CBS News
Mass. State Police welcome 2 new bomb squad dogs

By Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The Massachusetts State Police department have welcomed two new rookies to the bomb squad, Trapper and Otto.

Trapper (right) and Otto (left) will be joining the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad. Massachusetts State Police

The pair will begin Explosive Detection Canine Class where they will learn how to detect scents associated with explosive materials. 

Once they are fully trained they will partner up with two members of the bomb squad, and they will investigate suspicious items, unattended bags, and more.

Riley Rourke

Riley Rourke is a freelance journalist based in Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023. She has previously worked for Emerson's student organizations: WEBN, and the Emerson Channel.

First published on January 20, 2024 / 6:31 PM EST

