Mass. State Police welcome 2 new bomb squad dogs
BOSTON - The Massachusetts State Police department have welcomed two new rookies to the bomb squad, Trapper and Otto.
The pair will begin Explosive Detection Canine Class where they will learn how to detect scents associated with explosive materials.
Once they are fully trained they will partner up with two members of the bomb squad, and they will investigate suspicious items, unattended bags, and more.
