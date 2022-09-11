Boil water order issued in Mansfield due to E. coli contamination

MANSFIELD – E. coli has been detected in Mansfield's drinking water, prompting town officials to put a boil order into effect "until further notice."

The order also covers residents in Foxboro who are served by Mansfield Water Division.

E. coli was found in a sample that was collected on Wednesday. Three repeat samples were confirmed the results.

Health officials said residents should not drink water without boiling it first, as the bacteria can make you sick.

Larger volumes of water need to boil for more time, so restaurants are advised to boil water for five minutes.

Any ice, drinks, or anything else that was prepared before Wednesday should be discarded.