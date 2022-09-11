Watch CBS News
Local News

Boil water order issued in Mansfield due to E. coli contamination

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

MANSFIELD – E. coli has been detected in Mansfield's drinking water, prompting town officials to put a boil order into effect "until further notice."

The order also covers residents in Foxboro who are served by Mansfield Water Division.

E. coli was found in a sample that was collected on Wednesday. Three repeat samples were confirmed the results.

Health officials said residents should not drink water without boiling it first, as the bacteria can make you sick.

Larger volumes of water need to boil for more time, so restaurants are advised to boil water for five minutes.

Any ice, drinks, or anything else that was prepared before Wednesday should be discarded. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 11, 2022 / 2:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.