Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Dover after emergency issue at public water system

DOVER - A boil water advisory is in effect for parts of Dover after an emergency issue with the town's main water system.

Aquarion Water Company said Dover's main water system experienced a problem during maintenance at the Francis Street wells on Friday, which resulted in low water pressure or no water for customers. The treatment plant and sources were taken offline to fix the problem and normal water pressure has since been restored.

Aquarion said they're collecting samples to ensure the water is safe and in the meantime, customers are asked to use bottled water or boil their water before using it. For the latest updates, click here.

About 500 customers are affected on the following streets:

Abbe Road

Abbott Road

Bretton Road

Brookfield Road

Bryant Lane

Cedar Hill Road

Colonial Road

Conrick Lane

County Street

Dancer Farm Drive

Draper Road

Francis Street

Hales Hollow

Hartford Street

High Rock Road

Ledgewood Drive

Linnell Road

Normandie Road

Old Farm Road

Old Meadow Road

Picardy Lane

Pinewood Road

Pond Street

Powder House Road

Riga Road

Rock Brook Road

Rolling Lane

Saddle Ridge Road

Sanger Circle

Schaffner Lane

Shady Lane

Stagecoach Lane

Taylor Lane

Tisdale Drive

Tower Drive

Tubwreck Drive

Valley Road

Village Hill Road

Walpole Street

Woodridge Road