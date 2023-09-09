Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Dover after emergency issue at public water system
DOVER - A boil water advisory is in effect for parts of Dover after an emergency issue with the town's main water system.
Aquarion Water Company said Dover's main water system experienced a problem during maintenance at the Francis Street wells on Friday, which resulted in low water pressure or no water for customers. The treatment plant and sources were taken offline to fix the problem and normal water pressure has since been restored.
Aquarion said they're collecting samples to ensure the water is safe and in the meantime, customers are asked to use bottled water or boil their water before using it. For the latest updates, click here.
About 500 customers are affected on the following streets:
- Abbe Road
- Abbott Road
- Bretton Road
- Brookfield Road
- Bryant Lane
- Cedar Hill Road
- Colonial Road
- Conrick Lane
- County Street
- Dancer Farm Drive
- Draper Road
- Francis Street
- Hales Hollow
- Hartford Street
- High Rock Road
- Ledgewood Drive
- Linnell Road
- Normandie Road
- Old Farm Road
- Old Meadow Road
- Picardy Lane
- Pinewood Road
- Pond Street
- Powder House Road
- Riga Road
- Rock Brook Road
- Rolling Lane
- Saddle Ridge Road
- Sanger Circle
- Schaffner Lane
- Shady Lane
- Stagecoach Lane
- Taylor Lane
- Tisdale Drive
- Tower Drive
- Tubwreck Drive
- Valley Road
- Village Hill Road
- Walpole Street
- Woodridge Road
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.