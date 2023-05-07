Watch CBS News
Body recovered from Merrimack River in Methuen

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

METHUEN - Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker confirmed a body was recovered from the Merrimack River Sunday afternoon in Methuen.

Tucker said the body was found by a boat ramp on Riverside Drive just before 1 p.m.

The body will be identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The case remains under investigation.

No other information was available.

First published on May 7, 2023 / 6:04 PM

