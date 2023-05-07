Body recovered from Merrimack River in Methuen
METHUEN - Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker confirmed a body was recovered from the Merrimack River Sunday afternoon in Methuen.
Tucker said the body was found by a boat ramp on Riverside Drive just before 1 p.m.
The body will be identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The case remains under investigation.
No other information was available.
