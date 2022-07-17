Body of US Marine returns to Hingham on Monday

HINGHAM - The body of U.S. Marine Sergeant Matthew Partyka, of Hingham, will return home tomorrow.

Partyka died on active duty July 3 at Camp LeJeune in North Carolina.

Partyka was born in Springfield and later moved to Hingham, where he graduated high school in 2015.

Monday evening a state police escort will bring Partyka from Logan Airport to the Downing Funeral Chapel in Hingham. They're expected to arrive in town at 7:15 p.m. The community is invited to pay its respects by standing in silence along Main Street from Whiting to Pond streets.

Partyka's wake will be held Tuesday at Resurrection Church, followed by a burial Mass on Wednesday morning. He will then be laid to rest with full military honors at St. Paul's Cemetery.