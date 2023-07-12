Rare sighting of bobcat in Worcester yard startles homeowner

WORCESTER - Gineton Silva pulled out his cell phone just in time Monday evening. "Everybody is asking me is that a lion? What is that doing there? Is that a zoo?!" Silva said.

He was walking up his Worcester driveway when a bobcat stopped him in his tracks.

"This is how far we were, right here. It was right there. I started zooming in, stopped right there. Looked at me. Took one step forward; I was like this, started running away back into the garage!" Silva recalled.

Bobcat spotted in Worcester driveway @Tarashdev

Worcester Animal Control believes this bobcat seen on Whisper Drive is the same one that's been spotted in other parts of the city and Paxton. Mass Wildlife said it makes sense for a bobcat to roam through neighborhoods, which are filled with its prey: animals like rabbits, chipmunks and squirrels.

"There's almost zero threat associated with having bobcats in our backyards. They're not aggressive toward people; they will be shy and elusive. There's really no issues with pets. We don't have the same issues we do with coyotes there," explained Mass Wildlife biologist Dave Wattles, who oversees the Black Bear and Furbearer Division.

Because of the coyote threat, pet owners are encouraged to always watch their animals outside. And the same hazing techniques, like loud noises, would scare off a bobcat.

"If you do happen to see a bobcat in your yard, enjoy the sighting. It's not a very common thing; they're a rare animal to actually see," Wattles added.