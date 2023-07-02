Watch CBS News
Boat catches fire at Captain Joe and Sons in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER - A boat caught fire at Captain Joe and Sons lobster company Sunday morning in Gloucester.

Firefighters arrived on scene shortly before 9:30 a.m. and found smoke pouring out of a boat. The boat was brought to the dock and a chainsaw was used to remove part of the deck so the flames could be extinguished.

Firefighters use a chainsaw to remove part of the deck from a burning boat on July 2, 2023. Gloucester Fire Department

Firefighters said the cause of the fire was part of the boat's wooden structure got too close to the exhaust.

No one was hurt.

