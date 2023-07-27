Watch CBS News
Local News

Boa constrictor on the loose in Lexington

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Lexington Police searching for boa constrictor
Lexington Police searching for boa constrictor 00:19

LEXINGTON - A boa constrictor is on the loose in Lexington. Lexington Police shared a photo of the snake that was taken by a resident behind the CVS in the center of town.

The town's Animal Control Officer has been in contact with MassWildlife. They say the snake does not pose a threat to anyone, but it should not be touched or approached.

Boa constrictor Lexington
A boa constrictor is on the loose in Lexington Lexington Police

It appears to be a pet that has either escaped or was released. It was described as "very docile."

MassWildlife experts will be in Lexington Thursday attempting to locate and capture the snake. Residents should contact police if the snake is spotted.  

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 8:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.