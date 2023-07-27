Boa constrictor on the loose in Lexington

LEXINGTON - A boa constrictor is on the loose in Lexington. Lexington Police shared a photo of the snake that was taken by a resident behind the CVS in the center of town.

The town's Animal Control Officer has been in contact with MassWildlife. They say the snake does not pose a threat to anyone, but it should not be touched or approached.

It appears to be a pet that has either escaped or was released. It was described as "very docile."

MassWildlife experts will be in Lexington Thursday attempting to locate and capture the snake. Residents should contact police if the snake is spotted.