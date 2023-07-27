Loose boa constrictor in Lexington was 'misunderstanding,' police say

LEXINGTON - A boa constrictor is not on the loose in Lexington after all.

On Wednesday, Lexington Police shared a photo of a snake that they say was taken by a resident behind the CVS in the center of town. The town's Animal Control Officer has been in contact with MassWildlife and warned the public to be on the lookout for what appeared to be a pet that had either escaped or was released.

A day later, police updated that it appears the whole situation was a misunderstanding.

A person with a pet snake was in the area on Sunday and put it on the ground to allow people to view it and take pictures, police said.

"A set of photos was involved in a text chain among Lexington youths. A concerned parent saw the photos, mistakenly thought it was

roaming the area freely, and contacted the Lexington Animal Control Officer. It was confirmed the snake was taken away by the owner at the time of the photos," police said on Thursday.

Police have not identified the owner of the snake. The snake's owner is asked to contact the Lexington Animal Control Officer.