A daily helping of blueberries could improve brain and heart function

BOSTON - A handful of blueberries each day could improve your brain and heart function.

UK researchers randomized 61 healthy older adults to consume 26 grams of wild blueberry powder or a placebo every day for 12 weeks and found that the participants in the blueberry group showed improved executive function, better short-term memory, and quicker reaction times. They also had improvements in blood pressure.

A compound in blueberries, found to improve blood flow, may be responsible for the enhanced brain and cardiovascular function.