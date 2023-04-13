A daily helping of blueberries could improve brain and heart function
BOSTON - A handful of blueberries each day could improve your brain and heart function.
UK researchers randomized 61 healthy older adults to consume 26 grams of wild blueberry powder or a placebo every day for 12 weeks and found that the participants in the blueberry group showed improved executive function, better short-term memory, and quicker reaction times. They also had improvements in blood pressure.
A compound in blueberries, found to improve blood flow, may be responsible for the enhanced brain and cardiovascular function.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.