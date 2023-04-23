Blue Line shutdowns to begin Monday so track work can be completed
BOSTON - The first night of the line-wide shutdowns on the Blue Line begin on Monday.
From Monday through Thursday, from 8 p.m. until the end of service, Blue Line trains will be replaced by shuttle buses.
This is being down so crews can finish rail replacement and track alignment work that will help eliminate the line's slow zones. Recently, the MBTA said the slow zones could be in place until possibly November.
