Police seek owner of dog found in Blue Hills "starving for attention"

MILTON - Massachusetts State Police are looking for the owner of an apparently malnourished dog that was found in a popular hiking area outside Boston.

The agency said that a good Samaritan came across the young female pit bull mix Monday morning on a road inside the Blue Hills Reservation, which encompasses more than 7,000 acres in Quincy, Dedham, Milton, Randolph, Braintree and Canton.

"When they opened the door to their car, the dog jumped in," police said.

The good Samaritan drove the dog to the State Police barracks in Milton, where troopers bought her dog food, "and for a few hours she served as the SP-Milton mascot."

Police said they don't know much yet about the dog's background.

"She has some basic obedience training and knows "sit" and "come" commands," State Police said. "The dog appeared to be malnourished and was starving for attention, it is unknown how long this sweet lady has been on her own."

The dog is now in the custody of Milton Animal Control and anyone who recognizes her is asked to call 617-698-0455.

"Hope she gets a wonderful owner"

The Facebook post by State Police caught the attention of thousands in just a few hours.

"I hope she gets a wonderful owner," one person said. "They are so grateful when a person loves them."

Others wondered how the dog ended up on her own in the first place.

"What a sweet sweet girl," another person wrote. "My fear is she was dumped."