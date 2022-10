BOSTON - Blink-182 is coming to Boston next year as they embark on a new world tour and reunite with a founding member of the group.

The punk rock band will play the TD Garden on May 21 with special guest Turnstile.

The tour will include guitarist and vocalist Tom DeLonge, who left the band in 2015.

JUST ANNOUNCED: It’s true! Tom is back and @blink182 have announced a 2023 World Tour! They’re coming to TD Garden on May 21 with special guests Turnstile. 🤘



Tickets go on sale Monday, 10/17 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/4wCctg7c3D — TD Garden (@tdgarden) October 11, 2022

Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.