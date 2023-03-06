Blessing Barn Bookstore giving opportunities to those with special needs and intellectual disabilities

Blessing Barn Bookstore giving opportunities to those with special needs and intellectual disabiliti

MENDON — A new bookstore west of Boston is giving those with special needs and intellectual disabilities a career.

Jennifer Foley, Bradley Gignac, Kay Gebben and Tara Seeley are four of the paid employees at the new Blessing Barn in Mendon.

The store is an extension of the Blessing Barn, a secondhand shop nearby. The owners are partnering with The Happy Place organization.

All of the new employees are excited and bookstore manager Megan Petty says working gives everyone a sense of purpose.

"I know I have to be professional," says Tara Seeley, "And also have confidence that I can do it."

The employees will have a number of tasks to keep the shop running smoothly.

"I'll be putting books on shelves," explains Kay Gebben. "I'll be a greeter sometimes."

Petty says employees will work two-to-four-hour shifts and they will be able to learn new skills and prepare themselves for other jobs in the future.

"We're hoping to be able to show other businesses and people an employee with intellectual disabilities is trainable and hireable," says Petty.

And all of them will enjoy selling what they like to read.

"Harry Potter!" says Gignac with a smile when asked about his favorite book.

Jennifer Foley has her own reading list, "The books I like to read are children's books like the Berenstain Bears, Big Nate and I like comic books too!"

The Blessing Barn Bookstore will officially open its doors on March 11.