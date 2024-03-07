Watch CBS News
Black kids less likely to be identified as having learning disability with Black teacher, study says

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - A new study underscores the importance of having a diverse teaching staff in schools.

A consistent problem in the U.S. has been racial disparities when it comes to education. Compared to their White and Asian peers, Black and Hispanic students, on average, have lower test scores and are less likely to graduate from high school or enroll in college.

Researchers at UNC and UC Davis looked at data on more than 500,000 observations of Black children in grades one to four and found that when Black students were matched with Black teachers, they were less likely to be identified as having a learning disability or needing special education. The results were strongest for Black boys, especially those from lower-income families. They say Black students may be more engaged and more responsive when learning from a Black teacher.

