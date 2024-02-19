Boston Ballet hopes diverse company inspires future generation of dancers

BOSTON – The Boston Ballet company is one of the most diverse in the country, featuring dancers from all around the world, of just about every color. Those dancers are hoping to send a message to inspire the future generation.

WBZ-TV is shining the spotlight on Boston Ballet as a part of Black History Month.

Artist Sydney Williams and second soloist Daniel Durrett said they hope to show the next generation what is possible. But Durrett said it wasn't easy as a young dancer growing up in Cincinnati.

"Being the only Black boy in the class, I feel like I was brainwashed into thinking that I didn't deserve to be there," Durrett said. "I had to work so much harder into getting a position and that I needed to be happy and accept any position or contract, or anything that was given to me instead of being like, 'I've worked my butt off for this opportunity. I deserve just as much as an opportunity as the rest of these other kids.'"

While Williams looked up to world-famous dancer Misty Copeland as a child, she didn't see many other Black faces at the ballet.

She said that helped fuel her ambition.

"Even though I didn't see myself, I had enough confidence that I would eventually see actually me on stage. It kind of was a motivator for me to be that for other young dancers," Williams said.

Durrett said he knows how much representation matters.

"When I would go to the ballet when I was little and I didn't see Black dancers, I was just very confused. I was like 'Why aren't there Black dancers on stage? Why do all the dancers look the same? Why are they all white?'" Durrett said. "So I hope that kids in Boston are able to come to the ballet and see 'Oh, there's a Black ballet dancer or there's a Brown ballerina there. I know I can do it and I know I can pursue this career.'"

Boston Ballet opens Winter Experience on February 22 at the Citizens Bank Opera House.

You can see Williams and Durrett, as well as the rest of the company, on stage through March 3.