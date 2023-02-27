Black empowerment advisory council members excited to help Mass. communities

BOSTON – Speaking at the Massachusetts State House, head of the Boston NAACP Tanisha Sullivan said she's excited to be part of Gov. Maura Healey's Advisory Council on Black Empowerment.

The purpose is to help tackle issues surrounding health equity, education, economic empowerment and housing.

"I am truly honored to have the opportunity to serve on this advisory council," Sullivan said.

The advisory council is made up of 30 Black and Brown leaders throughout the state. They plan to work directly with people and non-profits in the community.

"To listen to what the concerns are in communities but also to learn what is working in communities across the Commonwealth," Sullivan said. The council plans to have listening sessions in various communities throughout the state.

"I truly believe that Black people throughout communities in Massachusetts, given choice and control, really know what's best to narrow opportunity divides," Advisory Council Black Empowerment Co-Chair Tony Richards said.

Erin McGrath is the Executive Director of Boston Partners in Education.

"It's critical because one, students need to have backgrounds that are similar to theirs. They have to have people who know what they've been through," McGrath said.

Boston Partners in Education is an organization that supports students in Boston Public Schools K-12 focusing on English, Math and S.T.E.M. She said the advisory council is much needed.

"Student voice is so important. What do they need? Not other people telling them what they need. And education is critical to everything they are going to do," McGrath said.

Sullivan said this will be a long process.

"Our goal is to help move us forward. Our intention is to identify and be very focused on discreet set of challenges and to be able to go deep in identifying solutions that data driven, research based," Sullivan said.