Black bear spotted in north end of Fall River

FALL RIVER - Residents are asked to be on high alert after a black bear was spotted recently in the north end of Fall River.

Police are asking residents to avoid the 5000 block of North Main Street while the Massachusetts Environmental Police look for and relocate the bear.

Police say if you see the bear, don't approach it and instead call the Massachusetts Environmental Police. Fall River Police

Residents are also asked to bring in any cat or dog food they may have outside and not leave any small pets unattended. Anyone who sees the bear is asked to not approach it and call the Massachusetts Environmental Police at 1-800-632-8075.