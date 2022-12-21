LOOK: Firefighters rescue man who fell through ice in Billerica
BILLERICA - Firefighters came to the rescue of a man who fell through the ice on a Billerica pond Wednesday afternoon.
The fire department told WBZ-TV that a man in his 20s was walking on a pond off Treble Cove Road that had iced over when he fell through into waist-deep water.
A passerby witnessed what happened and called for help.
SkyEye was overhead when firefighters wearing special water suits pulled the man to shore.
He was taken to a hospital after showing signs of hypothermia.
Experts advise everyone to stay off pond ice if it is 2 inches thick or less.
