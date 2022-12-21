Watch CBS News
LOOK: Firefighters rescue man who fell through ice in Billerica

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BILLERICA - Firefighters came to the rescue of a man who fell through the ice on a Billerica pond Wednesday afternoon.

The fire department told WBZ-TV that a man in his 20s was walking on a pond off Treble Cove Road that had iced over when he fell through into waist-deep water.

A passerby witnessed what happened and called for help.

SkyEye was overhead when firefighters wearing special water suits pulled the man to shore.

billerica-rescue.jpg
Firefighters pull a man who fell through the ice in Billerica to shore. CBS Boston

He was taken to a hospital after showing signs of hypothermia. 

Experts advise everyone to stay off pond ice if it is 2 inches thick or less. 

First published on December 21, 2022 / 2:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

