Former bartender at Massachusetts VFW accused of stealing thousands from post, police say

BILLERICA - Two men were arraigned Thursday after police said they stole thousands of dollars from a safe at a Massachusetts VFW post and one of the suspects allegedly used to work at the post as a bartender.

$13,000 stolen from safe

Christopher John Silva, 53, and 47-year-old San Sin, both of Lowell, were arraigned on breaking and entering, larceny and other charges after the safe was allegedly stolen from the VFW post in Billerica. Thirteen thousand dollars was stolen.

San Sin in a mugshot (left) and Christopher John Silva in court. Billerica Police Department and CBS Boston

The VFW's commander Larry Keller spent Thursday making repairs to a window where Silva and Sin allegedly broke through early Monday morning.

"That's our lifeblood, without the money we can't keep the place open," said Keller.

Keller said the thieves pried open an exterior door, kicked in an interior door and made their way across a function room to a back corner where the safe was kept.

"It's like getting a knife in the back"

"You get angry, what low life robs a VFW," said Keller.

It all seemed a little too easy because police said Silva used to work as a bartender at the VFW post.

"It's like getting a knife in the back," said Keller.

Surveillance video from a neighboring business helped identify the suspects, who put the safe in the back of a pickup truck and took off, only to be found later dumped in Lowell.

The money not only keeps the building up and running for veterans, but supports many charitable organizations that benefit veterans and now they start from zero. The safe had at least five days' worth of what Keller calls "working capital" and prosecutors said bank bags, but not much money, was found in a Lowell home where Silva lives.

Keller said the VFW is a special gathering place for veterans, and the theft is an affront to their dedicated service.

"It's a place where they can go and tell stories and talk to other veterans," said Keller. He hopes the community they've helped might now help them because Keller calls it only a setback. "We're veterans of foreign wars, that's what VFW stands for. You get hit but you don't get down."

Silva was held on $3,500 bail, while Sin is being held on $2,500 bail, with the next court date set for Feb. 7.