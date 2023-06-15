'It's just dangerous': Billerica condo owners ask town for help after golf balls damage property

BILLERICA - A Billerica community is frustrated because flying stray golf balls from a golf course next door are damaging their property and have had close calls with residents.

Neighbors are now asking for the town leadership to intervene.

The damage from flying golf balls is spelled out in dozens of dents and dings on Mary Conway's garage door. Her neighbor's garage door is covered in dents too.

Not only has the garage been pelted, but since she's lived in her Swanson Meadow condo for 11 years, gutters and shutters have been hit, a ball flew through her son's bedroom window, and she was forced to put heavy duty protective plastic on her windows.

In all, she's spent $2,000 in repairs.

Swanson Meadow condo in Billerica damaged by golf balls CBS Boston

"I just don't want to see anybody get hit," said Conway. "It's just dangerous. One of my neighbors' daughters got hit on the arm."

The Swanson Meadow condominiums and the course were built at the same time in 2002.

The Swanson Meadow Condo Association president says recently, the golf course owners are not working with the condo association to pay for damages like they've done in the past and they're not doing enough to stop whizzing golf balls.

"If I lived down here, I would move," said Al Tassone, Swanson Meadow Condo Association President. "The fight with them is they won't take any responsibility, none whatsoever, that's what the fight with them is."

Dents from golf balls on Swanson Meadow condo garage CBS Boston

A few years ago, a net was put up to protect the condos in the direct line of full swings. But it's not enough protection.

The association says they foot the entire $15,000 bill after the course agreed to split the cost but then later refused to pay. Now neighbors want netting along the property line.

"You know what we're looking for? Peace. Leave us alone," said Tassone. "You don't have to let us go through this."

WBZ News reached out to the owners of Swanson Meadows Golf Course.

They sent a statement saying, "Swanson Meadows Golf Course has been a family owned and operated business for 22 years and in those 22 years we have tried to be the good neighbors to the condominium owners. We have never refused payment for any damages caused by our golfers. We have paid contractors directly to repair damages and we have also reimbursed homeowners. We also worked directly with the condominium association in filing a claim with our insurance company to reimburse for damages. We are surprised with the condominium owner's frustration as there have been no notable changes and we have not been made aware of any recent incidents."

Owners say with the design of the course, it would be difficult to move the closest tee location from the homes.

"It's frustrating because the board has been working with the golf course or trying to over the last 11 years that I've been here. And we're still at square one," said Conway.

The town has agreed to look into the issue.

Neighbors say leadership promised them to reach out to the golf course for some solutions.

In 2013, the association filed a claim with insurance for damages and they're now filing a second claim.