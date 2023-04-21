Billerica police officer hospitalized after Fentanyl exposure; Lowell man Charles Lang arrested

BILLERICA - A Lowell man is facing charges after police said he ripped open a bag of Fentanyl, exposing a Billerica police officer who had to be hospitalized.

On Wednesday afternoon, police said they stopped a car on Webb Brook Road for a canceled registration. The driver, Charles Lang, also allegedly had a suspended license. The responding officer said he noticed Lang was trying to destroy a small bag containing a powdery substance.

After a brief struggle, Lang allegedly tore the bag open and the powdery substance flew everywhere. Testing later revealed the powder was fentanyl.

Lang was taken into custody and when they returned to the police station, the responding officer passed out and was taken to the hospital for fentanyl exposure. Billerica Police Chief Roy Frost said the officer is expected to be OK.

"We are grateful that our officer is expected to make a full recovery, but alarmed that such a small amount of fentanyl caused an officer to lose consciousness," said Frost in a statement. "This incident highlights the potency of fentanyl and the dangers that are faced by officers if this substance becomes airborne."

Lang was arraigned on Thursday.