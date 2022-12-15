After their own hardships, Billerica family continues holiday light tradition helping neighbors in need

BILLERICA - The lights are on at the Lossmans' in Billerica, for the 28th year in a row!

"You're just driving by on the side of the street and you're like, 'oh this place is beautiful! I should check it out!'" said 10-year-old Charlie.

"It's amazing and there's so many decorations!" added 7-year-old Falyn.

You'd think the car-stopping display on Biscayne Drive just couldn't get any better and brighter; But it is.

"This year Christmas is going to be awesome. We have him home," said Cindy Lossman of her husband.

Holiday light display at Lossman home in Billerica CBS Boston



Soon after switching on last year's setup, Ed Lossman was hospitalized with COVID. He spent three months in a medically induced coma. He suffered complications of diabetic ketoacidosis, and after developing blood clots half of his foot had to be amputated.

"My blood oxygen was 37%. They said I should've been dead," Ed Lossman recalled.

"It was terrifying. His lungs collapsed, he got pneumonia twice, high fevers. They just kept telling me he wasn't going to make it," Cindy added.

But after a miraculous recovery, Ed is home for Christmas this year. Even after their own hardships - months of missed work and medical bills, the Lossmans continue their tradition of raising money for a neighbor in need. This year, they're collecting donations for a local couple whose twin boys were born prematurely just two pounds each.

"They do a donation to a family in need. It just fills my heart with joy, and it makes me feel really good," 10-year-old Charlie said.

For the Lossmans that's what this has always been about.

"Being able to walk through a wonderland like this is incredible. The kids love it so much," said a local father with his delighted toddlers.

But these days, it's especially merry and bright. The family's greatest Christmas gift is already here - right at home where he belongs.

"I just knew. He's a fighter. We're growing old together. That's what's going on here right? I knew," said Cindy.