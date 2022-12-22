Billerica Girl Scouts supporting rat poison regulation to prevent owl, eagle deaths

BOSTON – A Massachusetts Girl Scout troop is working hard to pass new legislation that would protect local wildlife.

It's known as the Rodenticide Bill and it would ban the use of SGAR's, a class of poison found in black rat boxes all over the region. But it kills a lot more than just rats.

Owls and hawks have died from ingesting rodents that ate the poison, and last year rodenticide killed two bald eagles living along the Charles River. WBZ-TV first reported on the bill in May.

State Rep. Jim Hawkins, who filed the bill, said it's down to the wire to get it passed in the Senate before the end of session. But he's getting a little help from Billerica Girl Scout Troop 82394.

"I feel it is unfair that the animals are dying from the poison that we are using because animals are just trying to eat their dinner," scout Ava Toomey said.

Toomey and her fellow scouts are just ten and eleven years old. They're working raise awareness about the Rodenticide Bill as part of their Girl Scout Bronze Award, one of the highest awards in Girl Scouting. The award is given to scouts who make a difference in their community.

"I feel that it is our duty to protect the animals because they can't protect themselves in this situation. This is why you should bring this bill to vote," Toomey said in a recorded video to lawmakers.

The bill would require pesticide companies to disclose to customers the effects of rat poison on the environment. Customers would also need to provide a signature, acknowledging the dangers of having it on their property.

The bill would require non-poisonous alternative methods, also known as Integrated Pest Management (IPM) in all state buildings and on land in Massachusetts.

It would also create an online database, where companies would report how much poison was used and where. Currently, the record keeping is still done on paper.

If you would like to reach out to your state representative or senator and ask them to support the bill, you can click here for more information.