Injuries reported after massive fire at junkyard in Billerica

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BILLERICA - A massive fire broke out at a junkyard in Billerica on Friday afternoon.

SkyEye was over the scene, where the roof of a building appeared to have collapsed in. Multiple cars were also on fire and thick black smoke filled the air.

skyeye-billerica-20230915.jpg
Flames engulf a car at a junkyard in Billerica on September 15, 2023. CBS Boston

Police confirm people are injured but it's not known how many people or how serious the injuries are.

It's unknown what caused the fire.

First published on September 15, 2023 / 4:16 PM

