Netflix releases first trailer for "Bill Russell: Legend" documentary

BOSTON -- The NBA has been honoring Bill Russell all season following the passing of the Celtics legend and civil rights icon in July. In a few weeks, basketball fans everywhere will get an incredible look at the iconic superstar.

Netflix released the first trailer for "Bill Russell: Legend" on Wednesday, an in-depth documentary on Russell's life and legacy. The two-part film will begin streaming on Feb. 8.

The documentary features the last interview with Russell before his passing, as well as archived interviews throughout his life. There are also interviews with his family and friends, along with NBA stars young and old, from Celtics Larry Bird and Jayson Tatum, to Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Steph Curry, and Chris Paul.

"You know what's on his hands? More rings than fingers," Jalen Rose says in the trailer.

Russell won 11 championships during his 13 seasons with the Celtics, in addition to back-to-back NCAA titles at the University of San Francisco and a Gold Medal with Team USA. He was a five-time NBA MVP and a 12-time All-Star with the Celtics.

Russell being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama in 2011 is also prominently featured in the trailer.

"Off the court Russell was a force in the fight for human rights — marching with Martin Luther King Jr., leading boycotts in the NBA over racist practices and speaking out against segregation — efforts which earned him the Presidential Medal of Freedom," Netflix's synopsis reads. "Bill Russell: Legend illuminates the ways in which Russell stood tall in every sense of the word."