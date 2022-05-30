Bill Russell wants to see Jayson Tatum bring home another postseason MVP award

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum brought home an award named after a Celtics legend on Sunday night, winning the first ever Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP trophy. Another Celtics legend would like to see Tatum bring home some more hardware this postseason.

The great Bill Russell, who won 11 championships during his 13 years in Boston, took to Twitter following the Celtics' 100-96 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday night and congratulated Tatum for his series MVP win. The NBA Finals MVP trophy is named after Russell, and the greatest winner of all time would love to see Tatum add that trophy to his collection.

"Congratulations to the #EasternConferenceFinals champions @celtics & to #JasonTatum for receiving the 1st ever LarryBird #ECFmvp award. Maybe soon the #BillRussellFinalsMVP award #BleedGreen," Russell tweeted.

Tatum averaged 25 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists over Boston's seven-game series victory over the Heat. He scored a team-best 26 points to go with 10 rebounds and six assists in Sunday night's series clincher.

Now Tatum and the Celtics will battle the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, looking to win the franchise's 18th championship.